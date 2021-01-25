Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of $2.33 per share for the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Vertex Pharmaceuticals to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $237.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.21. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $197.47 and a 1 year high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce I. Sachs purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $217.36 per share, with a total value of $3,260,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,920,087.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 1,553 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.92, for a total value of $329,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,732 shares in the company, valued at $7,784,245.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRTX. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $292.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $247.00 to $267.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.72.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.