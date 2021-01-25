ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $48.61

Shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.61 and last traded at $48.58, with a volume of 103832 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of ViacomCBS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of ViacomCBS from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. ViacomCBS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its 200-day moving average is $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 18.58%. ViacomCBS’s revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ViacomCBS news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total value of $312,828.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 138.3% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ViacomCBS by 529.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of ViacomCBS during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. 80.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

