VIDT Datalink Tops 24 Hour Volume of $785,236.00 (VIDT)

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One VIDT Datalink token can currently be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $26.26 million and $785,236.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00073043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.15 or 0.00806251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00006668 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00049678 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.53 or 0.04261203 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00015441 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003076 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00017576 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT Datalink (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

