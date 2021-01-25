Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VIR shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Vir Biotechnology in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VIR traded up $3.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.99. 35,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,352,352. Vir Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $16.09 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of -0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.76.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 339.61% and a negative return on equity of 47.11%. The business had revenue of $1.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $218,975.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,152,643.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 10,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $400,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,661,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,249 shares of company stock worth $1,532,164 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 457.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2,445.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 886.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

