Virios Therapeutics, LLC’s (NASDAQ:VIRI) Quiet Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Virios Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:VIRI) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, January 26th. Virios Therapeutics had issued 3,000,000 shares in its public offering on December 17th. The total size of the offering was $30,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Virios Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Virios Therapeutics stock opened at $7.80 on Monday. Virios Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $16.71.

Get Virios Therapeutics alerts:

Virios Therapeutics Company Profile

Virios Therapeutics, LLC, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. Its lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Virios Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virios Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.