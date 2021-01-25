Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 243.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Advisors LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

SCHZ traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.74. 758,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,169. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $56.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.10.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.