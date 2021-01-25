Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Lowers Position in Aegon (NYSE:AEG)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in Aegon (NYSE:AEG) by 47.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,075 shares during the period. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Aegon by 5.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,840,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 190,756 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Aegon by 47.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 180,396 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Aegon by 1.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 524,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 6,025 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Aegon by 29.2% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 44,658 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 13.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 197,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Aegon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.25.

Shares of AEG traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $4.04. 1,900,638 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,697. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.23. Aegon has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $4.40.

Aegon Profile

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its insurance products include life, accident, and health insurance; property and casualty insurance; and household and car insurance. The company also offers savings products, such as retirement plan services; annuities; mutual funds; and stable value solutions.

