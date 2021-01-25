VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Stock Price Up 28.7%

VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) rose 28.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.30 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 7,560,692 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 230% from the average daily volume of 2,292,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.45% of VivoPower International as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR)

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.