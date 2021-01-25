VNDC (VNDC) Trading 87% Lower Over Last 7 Days

VNDC (CURRENCY:VNDC) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. In the last seven days, VNDC has traded 87% lower against the U.S. dollar. VNDC has a market capitalization of $3.81 million and approximately $8.00 worth of VNDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNDC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007765 BTC.
- MATH (MATH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001778 BTC.
- Elastos (ELA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00006902 BTC.
- Props Token (PROPS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000081 BTC.
- eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Ixinium (XXA) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000190 BTC.
- Okschain (OKS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.
About VNDC
VNDC (VNDC) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2019. VNDC’s total supply is 118,691,454,400 coins and its circulating supply is 101,920,252,781 coins. VNDC’s official Twitter account is @Vndcstable and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for VNDC is https://reddit.com/
According to CryptoCompare, “VNDC is a stablecoin of Vietnam Dong on the blockchain smart contract system, pegged to VND by the rate of 1:1 so that the price of digital currency assets could be stabilised. It is supported by sufficient cash and equivalent assets. VNDC is a stable digital currency system that is based on the ERC20 standard of Ethereum platform and BEP2 standard of Binance platform.Its vision is becoming a stable coin for Vietnamese community, backed by sufficient assets, and always on par with Vietnam Dong on 1:1 exchange rate. VNDC is not only a stable coin but as well as gateway supporting users to convert their fiat money to stable coin (and vise versa), in line with the global blockchain movements. VNDC is the first stable coin of Vietnam, and the first Stablecoin that offer staking at 12% annual rate. This system then can be utilised as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets, as well as, preparation for the upcoming global stablecoin movements. VNDC consists of VNDC Reserve and VNDC Network. Commercial users, resellers and issuers are required to involve in VNDC Reserve or VNDC Network, and sufficiently backed all the issued tokens on a fully reserved basis. VNDC blockchain gateway can be found at vndc.io. VNDC Reserve and Network can be applied directly with VNDC or one of its key partners. “
VNDC Coin Trading
VNDC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNDC directly using U.S. dollars.
