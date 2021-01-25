Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on VLPNY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Erste Group raised shares of Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Voestalpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Voestalpine in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.67. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 360. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.36 and a beta of 1.32. Voestalpine has a 12 month low of $2.78 and a 12 month high of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Voestalpine Company Profile

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

