Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) Given a €185.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.07% from the stock’s previous close.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €208.00 ($244.71) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €176.20 ($207.29).

Shares of VOW3 opened at €165.08 ($194.21) on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €149.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of €142.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. Volkswagen AG has a 52 week low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 52 week high of €179.50 ($211.18).

Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

