Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vonovia SE provides real estate services. Its operating segment consists of Rental, Extension and Sales. The Company manages, leases and sells apartments. Vonovia SE is headquartered in Bochum, Germany. “

Separately, DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Vonovia stock opened at $33.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 0.59. Vonovia has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $38.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $34.34.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

