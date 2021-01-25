Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Vulcan Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.80.

NYSE VMC opened at $158.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.09. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $65.56 and a 12 month high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $411,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,445. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 436,706 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after purchasing an additional 177,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 31.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,257,970 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $145,736,000 after buying an additional 297,346 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 8.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 25.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 16,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Finally, James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

