W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Holdings Raised by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. W. P. Carey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.44. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $88.99. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $302.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 28.17%. W. P. Carey’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.60%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

