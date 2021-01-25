Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, December 18th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wacker Chemie has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS WKCMF opened at $147.28 on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $149.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.97.

Wacker Chemie Company Profile

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

