Walter S. Woltosz Sells 24,000 Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.43, for a total value of $1,834,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,575,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,714,178.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $1.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.12. The company had a trading volume of 261,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,226. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.26. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $10.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

SLP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet upgraded Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLP. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 452.2% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $75,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 196.3% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $195,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the third quarter worth $200,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

