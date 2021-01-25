Waltonchain (WTC) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 25th. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $25.20 million and approximately $3.30 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001102 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.92 or 0.04142304 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00023155 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (WTC) is a token. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,133,493 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

Buying and Selling Waltonchain

