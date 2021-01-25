Wanchain Reaches Market Cap of $71.99 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001283 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar. Wanchain has a market cap of $71.99 million and $3.62 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00141719 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006185 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00004903 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $350.57 or 0.01055785 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,128,581 coins and its circulating supply is 169,028,581 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

