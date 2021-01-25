Warner Music Group (WMG) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 1st. Analysts expect Warner Music Group to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. On average, analysts expect Warner Music Group to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

Warner Music Group stock opened at $38.74 on Monday. Warner Music Group has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $31.31.

In other news, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WMG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.44.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.