Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Lifted by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on WM. Bank of America cut Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. CIBC increased their price target on Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.07.

WM opened at $115.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.08. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 32,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.75, for a total value of $3,867,086.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,152,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $34,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,767,076.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,394,479. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

