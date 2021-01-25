Waverton Investment Management Ltd Has $89.35 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Waverton Investment Management Ltd lessened its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 408,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 17,855 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 4.1% of Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Waverton Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $89,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.28.

NYSE V opened at $202.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $393.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.93 and a twelve month high of $220.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.15.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

