We Are One Seven LLC Cuts Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 25.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,274 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,102 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Five Below by 62.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on FIVE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $140.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Five Below from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.22.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $189.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.67. Five Below, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.53 and a 52-week high of $197.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 20,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.71, for a total transaction of $3,194,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,987,590.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,824,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.