We Are One Seven LLC Has $495,000 Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

We Are One Seven LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TIP stock opened at $127.77 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $127.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

