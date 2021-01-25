We Are One Seven LLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

We Are One Seven LLC cut its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 28.9% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 43,896 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,533,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $4,243,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.53.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $652,939.02. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $152.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.43. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $100.55 and a 52-week high of $190.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

