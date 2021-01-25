We Are One Seven LLC Has $646,000 Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 984 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after buying an additional 113,703 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 70.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after buying an additional 16,010 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $108.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.12. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $118.06. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 96.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.15. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $79.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin J. Leestma sold 20,806 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $1,849,653.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,053.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 58,850 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $5,375,947.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,909 shares in the company, valued at $7,482,387.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPSC has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

