We Are One Seven LLC Has $679,000 Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Motco grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 1,066 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of KLA by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $305.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $271.46 and its 200 day moving average is $223.21. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $110.19 and a 12 month high of $317.60.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Argus lifted their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KLA from $205.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 price target (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.16.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

