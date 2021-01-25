We Are One Seven LLC Has $712,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

We Are One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% during the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 60.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 13.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $3,342,000. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAT stock opened at $191.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $132.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

