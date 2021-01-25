We Are One Seven LLC Sells 1,762 Shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

We Are One Seven LLC lessened its stake in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,762 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSTK. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,134,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in Shutterstock during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,958,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,021,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,182,000 after acquiring an additional 111,113 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,208,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,983,000 after acquiring an additional 108,983 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 397.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after acquiring an additional 105,194 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,016,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,676,923 shares in the company, valued at $968,052,609.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Shutterstock stock opened at $70.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Shutterstock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.79.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Shutterstock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Shutterstock’s payout ratio is 91.89%.

Shutterstock Company Profile

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

