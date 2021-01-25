Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC Sells 454 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 454 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 2.1% of Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,887 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,220,881,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,172,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,718,812,000 after purchasing an additional 195,592 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 320,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $469,694,000 after purchasing an additional 125,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Alphabet by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 310,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $455,482,000 after purchasing an additional 121,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,060.00 price objective (up from $1,970.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,620.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,831.72.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,892.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,762.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,624.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

