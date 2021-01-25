Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,610 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 36.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,261 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 748,619 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $9,784,000 after acquiring an additional 179,077 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 172,808 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 116.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 58.7% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 18,186 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 6,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.44 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.38. 2,296,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,508,602. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($5.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.62) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. 140166 lifted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.76.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.