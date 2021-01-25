Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 8,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in Amgen by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Amgen by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,965,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.86. 100,088 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.31. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company has a market capitalization of $149.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a $1.76 dividend. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amgen from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Amgen from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.48.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.