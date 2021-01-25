Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. iShares MSCI China ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 509.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,793.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $126,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.98. The company had a trading volume of 473,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,968,404. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $50.00 and a one year high of $93.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average of $80.11.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Featured Article: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.