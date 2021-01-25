Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HON. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,033,843 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,766,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484,767 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,348,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,868,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,581 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,447,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $238,208,000 after acquiring an additional 362,958 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,506,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 667,820 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $109,930,000 after acquiring an additional 294,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc bought 15,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.20 per share, with a total value of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,892,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,146,887.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Insiders purchased a total of 748,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,916,281 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HON traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,716,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,916,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $216.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.78.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.65 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $167.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $187.50.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

