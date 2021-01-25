Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 63.6% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 306 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 278.4% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 138.9% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABT. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.82.

In other news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,468,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,878,169. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average is $106.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $61.61 and a fifty-two week high of $115.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.33 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.