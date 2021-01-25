Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 147 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC cut its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Novartis in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 407.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

NYSE NVS traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $98.47. The stock had a trading volume of 3,087,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,947. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average of $87.82. The stock has a market cap of $225.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

