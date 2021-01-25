Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Sells 6,570 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.2% of Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weatherly Asset Management L. P. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

IVV stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $385.84. 3,771,304 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,974,887. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $373.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.92. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $386.38.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

