Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 164,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $72,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth about $2,571,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Broadcom by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 14,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,425,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on AVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $439.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.74.

In related news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.57, for a total value of $42,757.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 333,458 shares of company stock worth $134,314,285. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $465.36. 58,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,929. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $432.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $372.78. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.67 and a twelve month high of $469.47. The company has a market capitalization of $189.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $3.60 dividend. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.