Wedbush Raises Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $53.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the chip maker’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Intel’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

INTC has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Intel from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,290.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

