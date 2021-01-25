Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ: ACLS):

1/21/2021 – Axcelis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Axcelis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $32.00 to $42.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Axcelis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $33.00 to $38.00.

1/13/2021 – Axcelis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $40.00 to $43.00.

1/11/2021 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

1/4/2021 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

12/24/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

12/17/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

12/15/2020 – Axcelis Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

12/11/2020 – Axcelis Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACLS stock opened at $40.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.28, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $507,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,148 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,863 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,371,000 after buying an additional 303,400 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 454,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 173,496 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,271,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,267,000 after purchasing an additional 127,317 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 59,893.1% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 95,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 71,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

