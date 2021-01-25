Welch Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Welch Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 597,322 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,309 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 2.4% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $29,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $34,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $53,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $56.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.