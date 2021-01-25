Welch Group LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Welch Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 805,005 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,898 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 1.9% of Welch Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. 51.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial raised shares of AT&T to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.36.

AT&T stock opened at $28.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

