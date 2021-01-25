Welch Group LLC Has $1.89 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 117,319 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,593,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,931 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,529 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,590.8% during the third quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 1,758,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,318 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 784.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,428,766 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 275.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,680,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Regions Financial from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.43.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,172. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Regions Financial stock opened at $17.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $6.94 and a 52 week high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

