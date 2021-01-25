Welch Group LLC Has $907,000 Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Welch Group LLC lessened its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

USB stock opened at $45.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $55.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.39.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Article: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.