Welch Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 392.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,639 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.31 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $386.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.92.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

