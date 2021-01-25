Welch Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Welch Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Waverton Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Vulcan Materials by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 334,643 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,536,000. Pendal Group Limited lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 10,539 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 11,839.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VMC shares. Stephens upgraded Vulcan Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

VMC stock opened at $158.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $168.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.