Welch Group LLC Reduces Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Welch Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 550,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. General Mills makes up 2.6% of Welch Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $32,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $989,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 141,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.82.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $305,116.89. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GIS opened at $55.97 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $46.59 and a one year high of $66.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

