Welch Group LLC Sells 2,486 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Welch Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,486 shares during the quarter. Welch Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 17,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 46.9% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 69,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.07 per share, for a total transaction of $100,851.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,995,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,042,861.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Insiders bought a total of 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EPD opened at $21.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $10.27 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.46.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

