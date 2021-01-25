Wells Fargo & Company Increases Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $75.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on WAL. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Shares of WAL opened at $71.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.88 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Todd Marshall sold 80,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $4,412,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy W. Boothe sold 2,500 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $129,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,704,171.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,750 shares of company stock worth $4,894,138 in the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 292.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,280 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,544,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,275.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 386,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 379,455 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 466,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after acquiring an additional 217,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 403.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 189,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,990,000 after acquiring an additional 151,755 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

