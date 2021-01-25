Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Wells Fargo have outperformed the industry over the past three months. The company's earnings surprise history is decent, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters. Fourth-quarter results reflect benefits from reserve releases and lower expenses, partly muted by decline in revenues. The company's efforts to enhance compliance and risk-management capability, along with streamlining activities, seem encouraging. Also, strong deposits balance depicts robust liquidity position. Moreover, the company carries less credit risk in case of any economic downturn. Also, declining expenses due to its cost savings efforts, might support bottom-line growth. Nevertheless, Wells Fargo's revenues remain under pressure due to low rates and volatile fee income trend. Legal hassles also pose a concern.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WFC. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.38.

NYSE:WFC opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The firm has a market cap of $131.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 68,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 22,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

