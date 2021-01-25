Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.6% of Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 42.9% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% in the third quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $163.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $165.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

